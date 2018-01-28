RK Singh threatens to slit throat of corrupt

[India] Jan. 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for Power R.K. Singh on Saturday threatened to slit throat of corrupt officials.

He made the controversial statement, while addressing the special village development campaign organised in his constituency.

The Minister told officials that development work in the village would be allotted through transparent tendering system.

"Only those schemes would be passed which would benefit all. There would be transparency in the tender and construction. My name will be involved in whatever work will be done, so if there is any wrongdoing then I will slit throat of wrongdoer, lodge case against him, and send him to jail," Singh threatened.

Senior level officers of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and other senior officials of different departments were present in the programme. (ANI)