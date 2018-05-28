RLD and SP raise EVM malfunction issue in UP bypoll

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal have raised allegations of rigging in the Kairana Lok Sabha and the Noorpur assembly bye-elections after EVM malfunction was reported in several booths.

The RLD's candidate in Kairana Tabassum Hasan has written to the Chief Election Commissioner complaining about malfunctioning EVM and VVPATs in the constituency.

Despite raising the flag, the administration is not dealing with the issue and voters were being deprived of their right, she wrote, urging the EC to urgently send engineers and technicians to repair the machines.

As per her complaint, EVM related issues have been reported in booths in each of the five Assembly segments in Kairana. Shamli: 47 booths, Kairana 13, Gangoh 48, Nakud 38, and Thana Bhawan 9. "'Machines are being tampered everywhere. Faulty machines haven't been replaced in Muslim and Dalit dominated areas. They (BJP) think they can win polls like this. That won't happen," Tabassum said while speaking to mediapersons. Over 10 per cent polling was recorded till 9 am. "There are reports that in Noorpur 140 EVMs are faulty, which is because they've been tampered. There are similar reports from Kairana. They (BJP) want to avenge defeat in Phulpur & Gorakhpur, which is why they want to defeat us at any cost," Samajwadi Party leader Rajendra Chaudhary said. Tabassum is pitted against Mriganka Singh, daughter of Hukum Singh whose death made the election necessary. Tabassum is supported by the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and also claims the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party. In Noorpur, the BJP announced the name of Avani Singh, wife of late MLA Lokendra Chauhan, as its candidate. The SP has fielded Naeemul Hasan as its candidate.