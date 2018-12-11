RLD announces support to Congress in Rajasthan

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), whose one candidate Dr Subhash Garg is leading in Rajasthan, will support the Congress in forming the government in the state.

RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday wrote to the candidate, "Respecting the mandate of the people, party president Chaudhary Ajit Singh has directed the party MLA (candidate) to help Congress form a stable government."

Terming these elections as "uncommon," Chaudhary said the people of Rajasthan have contributed immensely by defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and upholding the tenets of the Indian constitution.

"The message of these elections will go far and wide throughout the nation. It would put a decisive hold on the anti-farmer and divisive politics of the BJP," the letter read. With voters in Rajasthan having given their mandate in favour of the Congress, the newly-elected Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) of the party will hold a meeting in Jaipur on Wednesday. As of now, the Congress party has won 22 seats and is leading on 78 seats, while the BJP has won 15 seats and is leading on 58 seats. The counting of votes in the state is underway. (ANI)