RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh on poll alliance

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) vice president Jayant Chaudhary met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, amidst his party's interest to associate with the SP-BSP alliance.

Speaking to reporters here after the meeting, Chaudhary said: "It was a good meeting with Akhilesh ji. We held lengthy discussions on seat sharing and alliance. I feel that we will be successful in our effort."

On January 12, the SP and BSP had announced that they would jointly contest the Lok Sabha polls from 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh.

BSP chief Mayawati had announced that two seats had been kept aside for smaller parties, while no candidates would be fielded against Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. The state which has 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake out of 543 seats plays a crucial role in the government formation at the Centre. A day ahead of the announcement, RLD president Ajit Singh had said his party will side with the SP-BSP alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "We had our meeting with Akhilesh Ji. We are a part of the 'grand alliance', but we haven't discussed seats yet," the RLD president said. (ANI)