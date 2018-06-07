RLSP rejects Nitish Kumar as CM candidate

[India], June 7 (ANI): Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) leader Nagmani on Thursday said that Nitish Kumar is not the only Chief Ministerial candidate from Bihar, and demanded that RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha be considered as the chief ministerial candidate for the state.

He said, "If NDA has to win big in Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections in Bihar then Upendra Kushwaha(RLSP Chief) has to be the CM. We are not against Nitish Kumar, but in today's circumstances NDA can't win with Nitish as face."

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, Nagmani said that the latter could switch from one party to the other any time. Nagmani said, "We are a bigger party than JDU, we have three seats in Lok Sabha and JDU has two. We can't accept Nitish Kumar as our leader, he can make a uturn again and go back to Laluji, can't trust." Meanwhile, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader and Union minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha has also announced that he will not take part in the NDA dinner to be hosted by the BJP in Patna today. (ANI)