Road caves in due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

[India], June 25 (ANI): A portion of the road at Anandilal Podar Marg, Marine Lines caved in following heavy rainfall in the city.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Mumbai on Monday morning, causing water-logging and disruption of local train services.

The downpour led to water logging in several areas, including East Matunga, Sion, Colaba, Chembur East and Santacruz.

Colaba Observatory recorded 90 mm of rains; meanwhile, Santacruz observatory recorded 231 mm of monsoon rains in the last 24 hours.

According to Central Railway, services of local trains on all three lines (Mainline, Harbour, and Trans-harbour) have also been affected running 7-10 minutes late. Trains on Up and Down lines between Thane and Byculla stations were running late by 15-20 minutes. In a related incident, seven cars were damaged after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed at Vidyalankar road in Wadala's Antop Hill following the heavy rain. (ANI)