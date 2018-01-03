  1. Sify.com
  4. Road mishaps claim 13 lives in Rajasthan

Last Updated: Wed, Jan 03, 2018 10:46 hrs

[India], Jan. 3 (ANI): At least 13 people died and 14 others got injured in two separate road accidents in Rajasthan.

In Jaipur, eight members of a family were killed including three women and two children after a tempo collided with a truck last night.

The people were returning home after attending a marriage ceremony in Naraina here, when the hapless incident took place.

Six out of the eight died on the spot, while the other two passed away during treatment in a nearby government hospital.

Two other children are seriously injured.

In another incident, five people were killed and 12 others got injured after a tractor trolley collided with a speeding bus in states' Sikar area.

The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The police are further investigating both the cases. (ANI)



