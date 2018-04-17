Road rage case: Not Sidhu's fault, says lawyer

[India], Apr 17, (ANI): Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's advocate on Tuesday argued in the court that it was not his client's fault behind the death of the victim in a road rage case.

"It was not the fault of the accused due to which the victim died," said RS Cheema in the courtroom and narrated the whole scenario.

The arguments in the road rage case, which involved Sindu remained inconclusive today and will continue on Wednesday.

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Jasti Chelameswar and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, was hearing the submissions made by the Sidhu's lawyer, RS Cheema on the case.

Sidhu's advocate argued that it was not his client fault behind the death of the victim and narrated the whole scenario to both the judges. A lawyer appearing for the Punjab government, Sangram Singh Saron, had submitted to the apex court that the statement given by Sidhu, denying his involvement in the case was false. On April 12, the Punjab government told the Supreme Court that the statement given by Sidhu denying his involvement in the case was false. After the Punjab government sought his conviction in the road rage case, Sidhu on April 13 said he would submit to the majesty of the law. The road rage incident dates back to December 27, 1988, when Sidhu had allegedly punched one 65-year-old Gurnam Singh in Patiala, Punjab, resulting in the latter's death. The Sessions Court Judge of Patiala on September 22, 1999, had acquitted Sidhu and his associate, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, due to lack of evidence in the case. The trial court had acquitted Sidhu, whereas the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed his acquittal, convicting him under Section 304 Part II, Indian Penal Code (IPC), for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The victim's family had appealed to the Supreme Court that earlier imprisonment sentence of three years given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court should be enhanced. However, the Punjab government appealed to the apex court to uphold three-year imprisonment. (ANI) According to the prosecution, the road rage case involving Sidhu is 30-year-old case. The alleged incident took place on December 27, 1998, when Sidhu, in a road rage case, allegedly beaten Gurnam Singh on his head, as a result of which Gurnam Singh succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)