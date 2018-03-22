Road rage case: Sidhu concludes arguments for his innocence

[India], Mar 22 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday, concluded his arguments in connection with a 30-year-old road rage case.

Sidhu, a minister in the Punjab government, had moved the Supreme court challenging Punjab and Haryana High Court's order that sentenced him and co-accused Rupinder Singh Sandhu to three years in jail.

During the hearing at the Supreme Court, the ex-cricketer who was charged under culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in the case, submitted that he is innocent.

Sidhu, who had beaten up the victim, Gurnam Singh, said that the blow was not fatal and that the latter died of heart attack. Sidhu added that it was also being proved by the medical report that Gurnam died due to sudden heart failure. The argument from the second convict, Sandhu, in the case also began for a while and would continue on Tuesday, March 27. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court began hearing the final arguments in the case. (ANI)