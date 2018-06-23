Road safety: Hyderabad police registers 643 cases in special drive

[India], June 23 (ANI): As many as 643 cases have been registered by the Hyderabad traffic police in an ongoing special drive to prevent accidents by vehicles carrying school children.

"Every year we conduct special drive against autos which ferry school children. Earlier many incidents have occurred in which children have lost their lives," Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Hyderabad Traffic Police, told ANI.

"First we sent text messages to parents to make them aware that they should pick safe transport mode to send their children to schools. From yesterday we have started a drive in the regard. For the same, we have formed special teams," he added.

Kumar shared that 130 cases against auto drivers were booked on Thursday in which nine were driving without license and one auto driver was caught driving under the influence of alcohol. "We have also warned the school management that they should follow all the MV Act rules while choosing a transportation mode for their children," Kumar said. "In continuation, on Friday 513 cases were booked, in which 55 were against school vans, two against buses and 456 against autos. Today morning while checking, we found nine auto drivers, who were driving under the influence of Alcohol. We will file the chargesheet against them. Other people who are carrying extra children are being counselled and warned apart from being penalised," Kumar added. On similar lines, a three-and-a-half-year-old student reportedly died on his first day to school on Thursday after he ran into an oncoming SUV near his school at Saidabad on Wednesday. (ANI)