Robbery primary motive behind rape of British national: Goa IGP

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): Goa Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jaspal Singh said on Friday that the prime motive of the individual who allegedly raped a British national earlier this week here was to rob the victim.

"The primary motive in the Goa rape case was robbery. Subsequently, he developed the other motive (sexual assault) as well. All belongings of the victim, except cash, were recovered just a few meters away from the scene of the crime. As the accused is in our custody, this cash would also be recovered soon," Singh told ANI.

The British woman, who is a frequent visitor to Goa, was allegedly groped and raped by an unknown person in the wee hours of Thursday while she was returning to her Palolem home from Canacona Railway station in Goa. The 48-year-old tourist was robbed of her three small bags containing cash worth Rs 20,000, a passport and other personal belongings. The accused, who was arrested just a few hours after the incident, has been identified as 30-year-old Ramchandrappa, a resident of Tamil Nadu. Investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)