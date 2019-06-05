Robert Vadra appears before ED for questioning

[India], Jun 4 (ANI): Businessman Robert Vadra on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in connection with cases of alleged land grab in Delhi-NCR and Bikaner, besides the purchase of a property in London.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, was summoned by the agency on Monday.

Before appearing at the ED office, Vadra said in a Facebook post, "As I make my way for the 13th time, post almost 80 hours with the Enforcement Directorate, answering any number of questions, amidst sensation and unnecessary drama around, I stay focused and calm."

He said that he has fought "baseless accusations" for over a decade. "Physically situations can change, but ones honest mind cannot. I'm determined on the truth and it is a book in the making, for the world to read and clearly my side clearly," he added. On May 30, Vadra, husband of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, had appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the cases. On the same day, he had stated that he will comply with all summons by the government agencies until his name is cleared of "false allegations". On May 24, the ED had requested the Delhi High Court for custodial interrogation of Vadra about the source of funds used for the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder the money. The matter will be heard on July 17. (ANI)