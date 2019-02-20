Robert Vadra appears before ED in connection with money laundering case 

[India], Feb 20 (ANI): Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the purchase of his London-based property.

Vadra was unable to attend ED summons on Tuesday owing to poor health, his counsel said.

"Robert Vadra is not able to attend the hearing today (Tuesday) for which he had been summoned by ED. He has been suffering from food poisoning since last night, as a result of which he is having acute diarrhea and nausea," KTS Tulsi, his advocate, told ANI.

A Delhi court had on February 16 extended interim protection from arrest granted to Vadra and his close aide Manoj Arora till March 2 in connection with the case. During the hearing, the ED’s counsel had informed the Patiala House Court that the agency would require Vadra to appear four or five times more to carry forward the ongoing probe in the case. The ED had also raised the issue of a large media contingent following Vadra during all his appearances and said, “He (Robert Vadra) is accompanied by a “baraat” wherever he goes, whether to ED or to court.” Tulsi, who appeared for Vadra and Arora, had said that his clients have no problem in appearing for interrogation. “Robert Vadra has appeared on 6th Feb, 7th Feb, and 9th Feb. My client doesn’t have a problem if they want to interrogate him for 5 days or 10 days,” he had said. (ANI)