Robert Vadra moves court seeking copy of case documents from ED

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, who is facing Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, on Saturday moved an application in a Delhi court, seeking copy of case-related documents with the investigative agency

Special judge Arvind Kumar has issued a notice to ED in the regard. The court will hear the matter next on February 25.

The court gave the directive after Vadra's lawyer KTS Tulsi, told the court that the investigative agency is forcing him to hand over the documents which ironically are in central agency's possession

"They are forcing me to hand over the documents which ironically are in ED's possession. Close to 23000 pages were removed from my office. And now they are asking me to produce something which is already in their custody. I am entitled to copies of what they are seeking. Pages removed in my absence when I was abroad. ED issued the notice, hearing at 10 am on Monday," he said. For the fifth time, Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPAchairperson Sonia Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday for questioning in connection with a money laundering case linked to the purchase of his London-based property The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2. (ANI)