Robert Vadra moves court seeking stay on ED interrogation

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Robert Vadra, son-in-law of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday moved another application in a Delhi court seeking direction to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to stay the interrogation in a money laundering case until the required documents are supplied to the petitioner.

Vadra is also seeking direction to ED to provide a complete list of documents with full description, which were seized during searches at his office.

Earlier today, Vadra approached Delhi’s Patiala House Court with an application to seek copy of the documents in possession of ED.

KTS Tulsi, Vadra’s lawyer, told the court, "They are forcing me to hand over the documents which ironically are in ED's possession.” In the application, it has been mentioned that close to 23000 pages were removed from Vadra’s office and ED is now asking him to produce something “which is already in their custody.” The pages were removed in Vadra’s absence, the application stated. The ED has been issued a notice. The court will now hear both the applications of Vadra on Monday. For the fifth time, Vadra had appeared before the ED here on Friday for questioning in connection with the money laundering case linked to the purchase of his London-based property. The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2. (ANI)