Rohini Ashram case: 'god-man' Virender Dikshit last seen in Nepal, says CBI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday told Delhi High Court that self-proclaimed god-man Baba Virendra Dev Dixit was last spotted in Nepal on August 2 and has sought more time to file the status report on his present location.

The high court is hearing a plea about the allegations of sexual assault on women and minor girls at Rohini-based ashram Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya.

The next date of hearing is on May 17.

Earlier on February 5, the high court had issued a lookout notice against Dixit in regards to the same. The notice came after the court heard the arguments made by Dixit's lawyer.

In December last year, over 40 girls were rescued in an operation that was carried out at the ashram after the high court formed a panel consisting of lawyers and Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal.