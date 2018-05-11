Rohit Thakur to represent India in Roland Garros e-Series in Paris

[India], May 11 (ANI): Mumbai's Rohit Thakur will represent India in Roland Garros e-Series- the eSports counterpart of the French Open to be held in Paris.

The tournament is organised by BNP Paribas in association with the FFT.

The unique format of the qualification for the tournament makes the achievement of Thakur a remarkable one.

For the first time, the qualifier for an international tournament was held on a demo version of a game.

Surprisingly, none of the participants had played Tennis World Tour - the game in question - before, but it didn't stop tennis fans from different parts of the country to fly in for a chance to represent their country on the hallowed grounds of Roland-Garros.

The full version of Tennis World Tour game will be released on May 22. Thakur was ecstatic with his splendid victory and said that it is a proud moment for him to represent India at the global finale in Paris. "I am good in real-life sports and I try to bring that to the virtual world. I was waiting for a tennis game to be in a competitive scene for years. I am glad to have participated in an event organised by Roland-Garros, which is one of my favourite Grand Slam," Thakur said. The finale of the Roland Garros e-Series will be held on May 25 at the Roland-Garros stadium. Thakur will play against winners from seven other countries - France, China, Brazil, Great Britain, Belgium, Italy and Spain. The pilot tournament will also mark the entry of a tennis-based eSports tournament. (ANI)