Rohtang Pass re-opened after 6 months

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Border Road Organisation (BRO) re-opened the 13,050 feet high Rohtang Pass on Monday for the movement of small vehicles, giving a sigh of relief to residents of the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti.

Rohtang Pass, the gateway to Lahaul on the Manali-Leh highway receives heavy snowfall during winter which cut off Lahaul Spiti residents to travel to rest of the state for several months.

"Rohtang pass has been re-opened for movement of small vehicles and for vehicles of people residing in Lahaul Spiti region," said Deputy Commissioner of Kullu, Yunus.

A large number of Lahaul residents, living in the Kullu-Manali area have to travel through the Rohtang Pass to commute between Kullu and Lahaul valley. However, the district administration has not opened it for tourists yet. "The BRO has cleared the snow on a single lane and they are working to start double lane as well. In emergency situations, small vehicles of the Army will be allowed," Yunus said. "Tourists will have to await a bit longer to see Rohtang Pass as the work is underway to ensure basic amenities in the area including parking, toilets, food outlets, and dustbins. It will be opened for tourists soon," he said. (ANI)