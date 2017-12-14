Roof of Murugan temple in TN's Thiruchendur collapses, one killed

(Image tweeted by @sakthi2610199)









The roof suddenly caved in, killing Peechiammal and injuring Kandaswamy and Senthil Arumugham. All were devotees. Thiruchendur is around 640 km from here in Tuticorin district.



Chief Minister K. Edappadi Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 500,000 to the woman's family and Rs 100,000 each to the injured. It would be paid out of temple funds.

SEARCH

: A woman was killed and two men were injured when a portion of the roof fell on Thursday at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy temple in Thiruchendur in Tamil Nadu, police said.