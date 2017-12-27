Rose Valley scam: Adrija Jewellers' showrooms raided in Kolkata

[India] December 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted a raid at three showrooms of Adrija Jewellers here today in connection with Rose Valley chit fund scam.

The operations were commenced at the Adrija Gold Corporation's three showrooms at Howrah, Baguihati and Lake Place in the city.

According to reports, the agency focused on the Adrija Gold Corporation as it appeared to be one of the channels through which funds were routed from Rose Valley group's main firms.

Earlier in July, the ED attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in connection with the Rose Valley Group of companies and its chairman Gautam Kundu in the probe under the Money Laundering Act. The investigation by the agency revealed that the Kolkata-based firm collected more than Rs 17,000 crore from the public at large throughout India by luring depositors with a false promise of high return/interest on their deposits. Around Rs 8600 crore remain outstanding to the public by the company, said the ED officials. The ED during the investigation had earlier identified and attached properties having a market value of around Rs 1,650 crore, including several hotels, vehicles, land and cash amounting to around Rs 350 crore. With this attachment, the total market value of attached properties in Rose Valley Group of Company Cases has reached around Rs 1950 crore. Kundu was arrested by the agency in March 2015 and is still in judicial custody. Further investigation is on. (ANI)