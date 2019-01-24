Rose Valley Scam: CBI arrests Shrikant Mohta

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested Shree Venkatesh Films chief Shrikant Mohta in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam.

Mohta will be produced before a Bhubaneswar court tomorrow.

In April last year, the CBI grilled former Left Front Finance, PWD and Health Minister Badal Chowdhury along with former Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Bijita Nath in connection with the Kolkata-based Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

In July 2017, the ED attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in connection with the Rose Valley Group of companies and its chairman Gautam Kundu in the probe under the Money Laundering Act.

The investigation by the agency revealed that the Kolkata-based firm collected more than Rs 17,000 crore from the public at large throughout India by luring depositors with a false promise of high return/interest on their deposits. Around Rs. 8600 crore remain outstanding to the public by the company, said the ED officials. The CBI in June questioned Nath and CPI-M central committee member Gautam Das in connection with the case. However, the CPM had alleged that CBI was targeting their leaders with political motivation. (ANI)