Rose Valley scam: ED summons two TMC legislators

[India], Oct 02 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarians Sudip Bandopadhyay and Tapas Pal, asking them to be present by next week for questioning in connection with the Rose valley money laundering scam.

Bandyopadhyay and Paul are out on bail after spending time in the prison in connection with the case.

The Rose Valley scam is considered as the biggest Ponzi fraud in India, in which thousands of small investors were allegedly cheated.

Both Bandhopadhyay and Paul were arrested by the Central Bueau of Investigation (CBI) for their alleged involvement in the scam. Paul was a director in two companies of the Rose Valley, a leisure and entertainment group, that has been accused of illegally accumulating Rs.17,000 crore in small savings through a Ponzi scheme. The group has been under investigation for almost two years. (ANI)