Roshan Baig backs Muslim orgn's demand over Ktaka Dy CM post

[Inidia], May 22 (ANI): After a group of Muslim organisation insisted that seven-time Congress MLA from Shivajinagar Roshan Baig should be made the deputy chief minister in the new government of Karnataka, the latter said that he does not find any problem in the demand.

"What is wrong in it? Why not? If people from other communities can make demands then why can't people from my community? I am also a senior Congress leader, I am a seven-time MLA. But, in the end, high command will decide," he said while speaking to ANI.

On that note, the organisation, while briefing the media on Tuesday also said, if not Baig, then some other leader from the Muslim community should be made the deputy chief minister. The Congress, which emerged as the second largest party after recently-held Karnataka state assembly elections, will form a government in the state in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular), with H.D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. On Saturday, Kumaraswamy was invited by Governor Vajubhai R. Vala to form the government in the state, after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) B.S. Yeddyurappa stepped down ahead of the floor test in the state assembly. Kumaraswamy is set to take oath on Wednesday. (ANI)