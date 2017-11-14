Rosogolla row: West Bengal wins GI battle against Odisha

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed happiness over the state having been awarded with Geographical Indication (GI) status for its iconic sweet, Rosogolla.

Banerjee took to Twitter and said, "Sweet news for us all. We are very happy and proud that Bengal has been granted GI (Geographical Indication) status for Rosogolla," (sic)

Months back, West Bengal and Odisha Governments had claimed that their respective state was the place of origin of Rosogolla.

Renowned confectioner Nobin Chandra Das is known to have created Rasogolla in the 1860s. 'Rasogolla', a dessert, made from ball shaped dumplings of Indian cottage cheese i.e., "channa", is cooked in light syrup made of sugar.