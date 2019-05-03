Royal Bengal Tiger injured in Orang National Park, treatment underway

[India], May 3 (ANI): A royal Bengal tiger was brought to a state zoo here on Friday after it was found injured in the Orang National Park in Sonitpur district.

"The nails of his feet had become brittle, its eyes had begun to lose vision and it was nearing his death when it was found by the team of zookeepers in Sonitpur district.

"He was then brought to a state zoo in Guwahati for treatment. He is out of danger now," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tejas Mariswamy told mediapersons here

The tiger is being treated by the doctors and being kept in a comfortable cage. (ANI)