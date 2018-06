[India], June 30 (ANI): Ram Pravesh Thakur has been appointed as the new Director General of Police of Andhra Pradesh.

He took charge at the Andhra Pradesh Police Head Quarters, Mangalagiri, Amaravati on Saturday.

Before being appointed as the DGP, Thakur was posted as the Director General (Anti-Corruption Bureau) from November 2016.

He also received President Police Medal for distinguished service in 2011. (ANI)