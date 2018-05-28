RR Nagar bypolls: 34% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

[India], May 28 (ANI): 34 percent voting has been recorded in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency up till 1 p.m. on Monday.

The polls that were due to take place on May 12 were deferred in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam.

On May 8, the Election Commission (EC) found 9,746 voter ID cards from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality.

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the BJP, accusing each other of being involved in the scam.

Taking the decision, the EC countermanded the polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency. The campaigning in this constituency came to an end on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has not fielded their candidate from the constituency and is supporting Congress candidate Munirathna. The counting of votes for the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat will take place on May 31. (ANI)