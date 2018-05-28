RR Nagar polls: 11% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

[India], May 28 (ANI): A voter turnout of 11 percent was recorded till 9 a.m. in RR Nagar constituency of Karnataka on Monday.

The polling in Karnataka's RR Nagar assembly constituency was postponed in light of the alleged fake voter ID scam.

Before the May 12 polling for Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8.

Following the recovery of the voter IDs, a political slugfest had broken out between the Congress and the BJP, accusing each other of being involved in the scam.

Taking the decision, the EC countermanded the polling in the constituency. The campaigning in the constituency came to an end on Saturday. The Janata Dal (Secular) has not fielded their candidate from this constituency and is supporting Congress candidate Munirathna. The counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 31. (ANI)