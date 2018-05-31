RR Nagar polls: Cong leading by 40,000

[India], May 31 (ANI): The Congress party is leading in Karnataka's Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly (RR Nagar) constituency by a margin of 46,593 votes.

At the time of filing this report, Congress candidate Muniratna managed to take a marginal lead over his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) opponent, who is in the second position.

The Congress took over as soon as the counting of votes began, amid tight security earlier in the day.

Nearly 53 percent voter turnout was recorded in RR Nagar across 471 polling stations on May 28.

The constituency was scheduled to go to polls on May 12 along with the other 222 constituencies of Karnataka but was postponed due to reports of an alleged fake voter ID scam. In the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls, 9,746 voter ID cards were found from a flat in SLV Park View Apartment in Bengaluru's Jalahalli locality by Election Commission (EC) officials on May 8. Thereafter, a political slugfest broke out between the Congress and BJP, both accusing each other of being involved in the scam. The Election Commission (EC) subsequently countermanded the polling in the constituency. (ANI)