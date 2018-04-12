Rs 10 cr cash seized in poll-bound K'taka

[India], Apr 12 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, authorities have cracked down on defaulters in regards to following the model code of conduct, and seized cash worth Rs. 9,97,44,480.

In order to monitor a fair electoral process, 1,156 flying squads and 1,255 static surveillance teams have been activated in the poll-bound state.

Till now, the flying squad teams have seized Rs 1,15,33,350 cash, 556.785 litres of liquor, other items worth Rs.13,00,72,980, and 37 vehicles worth Rs. 1,00,96,560.

The static surveillance teams have seized Rs 8,75,11,130 cash, gold worth Rs 1,70,80,000, silver worth Rs 11,47,200, 54 sarees, 4.5 litres of liquor and vehicles and other items worth Rs 1,32,32,772. Other Police authorities have seized cash worth Rs. 7,00,000, 10 sarees, 160 laptops and 485 litres of liquor. The above information was provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI), based on the information gathered from the District Election Officers and Superintendent of Police. As per an official release by Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar, the flying squads have registered FIRs in 245 cases and static surveillance teams have registered FIRs in 56 cases of violation of the model code of conduct. Meanwhile, the Excise department has seized 15,505.027 litres of IML and other liquor worth Rs 61,80,645, 234 different types of vehicles, and booked 552 heinous cases, 859 cases for breach of licence conditions, two cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 1339 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise act 1965. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)