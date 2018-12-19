Rs 1.17 cr food bill for Jayalalithaa's 75-day treatment at Apollo Hospital

Chennai: When late chief minister J Jayalalithaa was under treatment for 75 days at Apollo Hospital in the city, the food served to her alone cost a whopping Rs 1.17 crore.

Documents submitted by Apollo Hospital before the inquiry commission, probing the death of the former chief minister, revealed that the huge food bill. The total cost of her hospitalisation amounted to Rs 6, 85, 69, 584, of which Rs 44.46 lakh is still outstanding, according to the bill summary submitted by the hospital.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22, 2016 and died on December 5, 2016. The AIADMK had claimed that it had paid Rs 6 crore to the hospital on June 15, 2017and Rs 41 lakh earlier on October 13, 2016, but the hospitals bill summary shows that there is still an outstanding amount. Then, the AIADMK had maintained that the party would not use tax payers money but rather foot the bill from the partys treasury. The AIADMK had claimed that it had paid Rs 6 crore to the hospital on June 15, 2017and Rs 41 lakh earlier on October 13, 2016, but the hospitals bill summary shows that there is still an outstanding amount. Then, the AIADMK had maintained that the party would not use tax payers money but rather foot the bill from the partys treasury. Of the total cost, the hospital had charged a consultation fee of Rs 71 lakh, Rs 1.92 crore for health services while medicines accounted for Rs 38 lakh. Rs 92 lakh was charged for the services of Dr Richard Beale from UK and another Rs 12 lakh for the physiotherapy services from Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore. Of the total cost, the hospital had charged a consultation fee of Rs 71 lakh, Rs 1.92 crore for health services while medicines accounted for Rs 38 lakh. Rs 92 lakh was charged for the services of Dr Richard Beale from UK and another Rs 12 lakh for the physiotherapy services from Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Singapore. Room rent alone was Rs 1.24 crore. Room rent alone was Rs 1.24 crore. Constituted in September last year, a one man panel of Justice (retired) A Arumughaswamy has so far examined over 130 witnesses, including IAS and IPS officers, doctors and staff of Apollo Hospitals as well as Jayalalithaas personal aides at her Poes Garden residence. Apollo Hospitals has submitted to the panel voluminous records pertaining to the treatment given to the late leader. Constituted in September last year, a one man panel of Justice (retired) A Arumughaswamy has so far examined over 130 witnesses, including IAS and IPS officers, doctors and staff of Apollo Hospitals as well as Jayalalithaas personal aides at her Poes Garden residence. Apollo Hospitals has submitted to the panel voluminous records pertaining to the treatment given to the late leader.