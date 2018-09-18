Rs 1217 crore loss due to rains in Himachal, 264 dead

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 1,217.29 crore during the monsoon rains that also claimed 264 lives, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Tuesday.

He said the Public Works Department suffered a maximum loss of Rs 735 crore due to the rains in the form of damage to roads and bridges.

He said it has been observed that although the maximum damage was due to heavy rains, unplanned dumping of debris was a contributory factor.

He directed the officials to ensure that the debris was disposed off scientifically.

Thakur was presiding over a meeting here to review the losses and damage caused by monsoon rains from July 1 to September 17. Thakur said that the Irrigation and Public Health Department had suffered losses of Rs 328.78 crore. A total of 33 cloud bursts and 391 landslides occurred in the state and 264 persons lost their lives during the period, which includes 199 deaths due to road accidents caused by damaged roads. He said that one company of the National Disaster Response Force had been positioned at Nurpur town in Kangra district besides daily monitoring of water level in major rivers. For the first time, landslide sensors were installed at Kotrupi and Aut in Mandi district for early warning of landslides to avoid any untoward incidents. The Chief Minister said the state would submit a memorandum of losses and damages to the government of India for financial assistance.



