Rs 2 crore scam unearthed in women, child department in MP

Bhopal: A scam of around Rs 2 crore has been unearthed in Madhya Pradesh's Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, police said on Wednesday.

An FIR was registered by the police after WCD Joint Director Swarnim Shukla on Tuesday filed a complaint against 14 officers and workers.

Shukla said the accused persons used fraudulent means in giving salaries to Anganwadi workers. They also fiddled with the department's policies.

Police Superintendent, Shahjahanabad, Nagendra Patoria told IANS that there has been a scam of Rs 2.2 crore in eight centres of the WCD, Bhopal.



