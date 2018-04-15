Rs 22-cr illegal cash, liquor, gold seized in poll bound K'taka

[India], Apr. 15 (ANI): The Election Commission's Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have seized over Rs 22-crore illegal cash since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) have come into force in the poll-bound Karnataka.

The state's Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar informed that vehicle, gold and about 1,500 litres of liquor have also been seized.

"Flying Squads, SSTs (static surveillance teams) and other police authorities have seized cash worth Rs.22,67,54,957," CEO Kumar said in a statement.

Apart from this, over 350 FIRs have been registered till now related to seizure and other MCC related violations. "67460.072 litres of IML (Indian Made Liquor) & other liquor worth Rs. 1,99,77,706 and booked 748 Heinous cases, 1126 cases for Breach of Licence Conditions, 02 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case and 2,719 cases under Section 15 (a) of Karnataka Excise act 1965. And also 312 different types of Vehicles have been seized," the CEO said. Also, about 67,681 arms have been deposited since the date of enforcement of MCC. Under the Moral Code of Conduct (MCC), about 12,537 number of wall writing, 17,693 numbers of posters and 7,711 number of banners from public property have been removed and about six cases have been lodged under Karnataka Open Places (Provisions of disfigurement) Act 1981. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)