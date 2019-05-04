Rs 25 lakh cash, 2-kg gold recovered from engineer of Indore Development Authority

[India], May 4 [ANI]: A team of Lokayukta on Saturday raided the premises of a sub-engineer working at the Indore Development Authority (IDA).

A sum of Rs 25 lakh, 2-kg gold, 3-kg silver including papers of four shops and more than four plots at posh locations were recovered by the Lokayukta police from Gajanand Patidar's residence. "Nine locations belonging to Gajanand and his family members were raided on Saturday morning and we have recovered a huge amount of cash and belongings," Deputy Superintendent of Police Praveen Singh Bagel told ANI.

A case has been registered in this regard. Further investigation is on. (ANI)