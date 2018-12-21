Rs 2.50 lakh crore-worth projects underway in Northeast: Gadkari

New Delhi: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said development projects worth Rs 2.50 lakh crore work is underway to improve the road, railway and aviation sectors in Northeastern India.

"Road, Railway and Aviation sectors have been improved in the northeast since last 4.5 years. The development work worth Rs 2.50 lakh crore is presently underway in the northeast. The upcoming development in the northeast will completely change the image of the region. Our dream is to make northeast a prosperous and enriched part of our country," he said in an interview with the news agency ANI.

Gadkari, who inaugurated and laid foundation stones for national highways projects worth Rs 9,533 crore in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, accused the previous government of ignoring the Northeast in terms of development. "Forest-based industries could flourish here if roads were made. I believe in the Northeast, the previous governments have not worked well. But when the (Narendra) Modi government came into power, we decided to give Northeast the first priority," the Union Minister asserted. Highlighting the presence of poverty and unemployment in the region, Gadkari said "Under Prime Minister Modi government, the whole Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed immense development and government had sanctioned Rs 4,000 crore for constructing 400 km road, which is currently underway. Arunachal is a large area but it has less population even international border is attached to it. Due to the lack of roads, there is poverty and unemployment. But once the roads are constructed, it will give a boost to health services and education." He further said that the upcoming development projects in the northeast will completely change the image of the region, with six bridges being planned for construction over the Brahmaputra river. "The development of roadways, waterways, and aviation from Ganga to the Bay of Bengal and Brahmaputra will encourage the business sector of our country to work with Bangladesh and Myanmar," he added.