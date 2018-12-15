Rs 2,o43 cr paid to state farmers for grains this year: Adityanath

[India] Dec 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the state government has paid around Rs 2,o43 crore to the state farmers for 11,86,000 metric tonne of grains.

Adityanath told ANI that his government has established 3,000 centres to procure crops from farmers.

"With the help of these centres, so far we've purchased 11,86,000 metric tonne of grains, for which Rs 2,o43 crore were directly sent to the accounts of the state farmers," the Chief Minister told ANI.

Elaborating on the 'procurement policy' implemented by Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath said: "We have implemented 'procurement policy' in the state to increase wages of farmers by providing them maximum benefits of Minimum Support Prices (MSP). The state government has purchased 53 lakh metric tonne of wheat from farmers and paid them within 48 hours through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS). Along with that 42 and 47 lakh metric tonne of grain was procured earlier." Further highlighting the initiatives taken for farmers, Adityanath told that after farmers incurred loss while cultivating hybrid grains, his government reimbursed 64 percent of their loss. "We set a committee to investigate the matter, following which we found that 67 per cent recovery is required. Taking a note of it, the state government decided to reduce the burden of the state farmers by providing them 64 per cent recovery for hybrid crops. This amount will be remunerated by the state government to millers, " he added. The chief minister also underlined the steps taken to benefit paddy cultivators, "The hulling charges, which were kept Rs 10 earlier were increased by Rs 20 and we made it at Rs 30/quintal for our state farmers. However, we put a condition that farmers have to give back rice to the millers within a month. Considering the situation of farmers, we've now decided to keep it at a period of 45 days." "Earlier every farmer was allowed to provide us only 36 quintal crop within 1 hectare. As there are certain kinds of grains, which give more productivity, we directed the district officers to procure more crops from those farmers who receive higher productivity," he added. Appreciating the efforts by the Centre to assist the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath said, "Since crop productivity was really good this year, Prime Minister Modi provided effective MSP to farmers ranging from Rs 1,750 to Rs 1,770, and along with that we are giving extra Rs 20/quintal to farmers, considering their progress and growth. (ANI)