Rs 550 crore for farmers in U’khand budget for 2019-20   

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday presented the state's annual budget of Rs 48,663.90 crore for 2019-20 in the Vidhan Sabha with an emphasis on doubling farmers’ income by 2022.

Under agriculture and co-operation, the budget has Rs 450 crore, which would benefit more than 90 per cent farmers of the state through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme, said Chief Minister Rawat.

Apart from this, Rs 100 has been allocated for doubling farmers' income by 2022, said Chief Minister Rawat.

The discussion on the budget will begin on Tuesday. Rawat said that Rs 2,545 crore has allotted for the health sector, and Rs 548.37 crore for higher education in the state. For irrigation and water facilities, the BJP government has earmarked Rs 121 crore in the budget, while Rs 975 crore has been given for 19 projects for semi-urban areas. (ANI)