Rs 94,726 crore total gross GST collected in December

[India], Jan 1 (ANI): India's total gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in December month of 2018 was pegged at Rs 94,726 crore of which Central GST (CGST) is Rs 16,442 crore, State GST (SGST) Rs 22,459 crore, Integrated GST (IGST) Rs 47,936 crore (including Rs 23,635 crore collected from imports) and cess Rs 7,888 crore, including Rs 838 crore collected from imports).

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed from November to December 31, 2018, is 72.44 lakh.

According to official details, the government has settled Rs 18,409 crore to CGST and Rs 14,793 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. Further, Rs 18,000 crore has been settled from the balance IGST available with the Centre on provisional basis in the ratio of 50:50 between the Centre and the States.

The total revenue earned by the Central government and the State governments after regular settlement in the month of December 2018 is Rs 43,851 crore for CGST and Rs 46,252 crore for the SGST. (ANI)