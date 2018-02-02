RS adjourns after uproar on Kasganj clash

[India], Feb 2 (ANI): The Rajya Sabha on Friday was adjourned till 12 pm after the house witnessed a massive uproar over the recent clash in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, in which one was killed.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the violence that erupted in Kasganj.

One person, identified as Chandan Gupta, died and two others were injured in the violence that broke out on January 26.

The clash broke out after an unauthorised bike rally was taken out by RSS-affiliated students' group Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the city to commemorate the Republic Day and allegedly stones were pelted at them during the roadshow. (ANI)