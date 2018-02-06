RS boycott: Jaitley terms Opposition's act unprecedented

[India] Feb 6 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday that the boycott of Rajya Sabha by the Opposition was unprecedented.

His comments came after a united opposition boycotted the Rajya Sabha for the day alleging that they were not being allowed by the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to speak in the House.

"What Opposition parties have done in Rajya Sabha today led by Congress party is absolutely unprecedented. The Congress and some other parties have tried to manufacture an issue when none existed," Jaitley told reporters outside the Parliament building.

He also said the opposition was running away from a discussion in the upper house. "There is a huge opportunity for discussing all political and economic issues this week in the parliament. Instead, rules are being violated, every day an effort being made to get the House adjourned, and it is obvious that they don't want an organised discussion," Jaitley said. Earlier, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told media that "Opposition parties have boycotted Rajya Sabha today because the chair (Rajya Sabha chairman) has not been allowing them to speak and raise issues". He was accompanied by the leaders of Samajwadi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Communist Party of India- Marxist, Communist Party of India, All India Trinamool Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party. (ANI)