RS Deputy Chairman writes to nodal ministry, MPs on MPLADS issues

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has written to the nodal ministry and MPs highlighting complaints regarding non-timely disbursal of funds under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

In the letter, Singh has sought information regarding the works approved by MPs under MPLADS and the reason for delay in its execution and delay in release of installments from the concerned nodal ministry and Rajya Sabha MPs.

Singh, who is also an ex-officio chairman of MPLADS Committee also sought MPs' cooperation and suggestion for the effective implementation of the scheme.

"Many members have met and informed me that their MPLADS funds are not being released timely and works recommended by them are being executed at very slow pace. .During the recent visit of the Committee, while interacting with the senior officers of West Bengal and all North Eastern States, same issue again came to our notice," read the letter. Formulated by Centre in 1993, MPLAD allows each MP to suggest to the head of the district works to be taken up in his/her constituency to the tune of Rs. 5 crore per year. (ANI)