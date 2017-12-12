RS MP Suresh Gopi seeks anticipatory bail in forgery case

[India], Dec 12 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court seeking an anticipatory bail in connection with the case where he allegedly forged documents for the registration of his vehicle.

The court will hear the matter next on December 15.

An FIR was registered against the actor on December 5 for fabricating documents by showing an address in Puducherry and getting an Audi registered.

In the anticipatory bail, Gopi claims that the allegations are false and said he owns an agricultural land around Puducherry.

Police have however, downplayed his claims and said that the actor-turned-politician used a fake residential address to register his luxury vehicles in the UT to escape tax of 20 per cent tax that is charged in Kerala on luxury cars costing Rs 20 lakh and above. (ANI)