RS poll: AICC demands cancellation of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA's vote

[India] Mar 23 (ANI): In the ongoing counting of Rajya Sabha election votes, All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday called for cancellation of the vote cast by Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) MLA Prakash Ram.

The Congress issued a memorandum to Election Commission requesting it to direct the concerned Returning Officer to cancel Ram's vote.

Election Commision of India has received a complaint from JVM for cancellation of vote of Prakash Ram, who cross- voted. Further view will be taken by the Commission after receiving Returning Officer's report.

The party alleged that the MLA intentionally didn't show ballot paper and concealed marked column while casting his vote. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party demanded Election Commission to declare votes of BJP's Nitin Agrawal and BSP's Anil Singh invalid alleging that they did not show their ballot paper to the polling agent. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were unanimously elected on March 15. Seven Union Ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were among them. Voting for the remaining 25 seats was held today in six states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.(ANI)