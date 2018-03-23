RS poll: EC rejects complaint against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA

[India] Mar 23 (ANI): Hours after the Congress party demanded cancellation of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha MLA Prakash Ram's vote for Rajya Sabha polls alleging that he did not show his ballot paper after casting vote, the Election Commission on Friday rejected the complaint.

The poll body rejected Congress' claim after reviewing a CCTV video.

Earlier in the day, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) issued a memorandum to Election Commission requesting it to direct the concerned Returning Officer to cancel Ram's vote.

The party alleged that the MLA intentionally didn't show ballot paper and concealed marked column while casting his vote. For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were unanimously elected on March 15. Seven Union Ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were among them. Voting for the remaining 25 seats was held today in six states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. (ANI)