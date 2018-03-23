RS Polls: BJP's Saroj Pandey wins from Chattisgarh

[Madhya Pradesh], Mar 23 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saroj Pandey has won the Rajya Sabha election from Chhattisgarh by defeating Congress' Lekhram Sahu.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "BJP will win in other states as well under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah."

Meanwhile, BJP Chhattisgarh took to Twitter to congratulate Pandey.

For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were unanimously elected on March 15. Seven Union Ministers, including Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar, were among them.

Voting for the remaining 25 seats was held today in six states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.(ANI)