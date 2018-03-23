RS polls: Congress is scattered now, BJP stands in unison, says Raman Singh

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Chattisgarh Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Singh on Friday lauded the BJP's victories in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Saroj Pandey was elected from Chhattisgarh as she defeated Congress' Lekhram Sahu while nine BJP candidates from Uttar Pradesh were comfortably elected to the Rajya Sabha.

While congratulating Pandey and the other winning candidates on their historic victory, Singh said, "Congress has been scattered while the 'BJP stands in unison."

"I want to congratulate Saroj Pandey and the other winning candidates, whose victories subsequently affected Congress overall as their seats got reduced by three while BJP got three more seats, I don't know why Congress is still contesting elections," said Singh. "Now, who has cast this vote, we don't know," he added. Claiming that the victory will put Chattisgarh's development on the forefront, he said that the BJP had added more seats in its existing tally at the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)