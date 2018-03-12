RS polls: JD(U) fields 2 candidates

[India], Mar. 11 (ANI): The Janata Dal (United) on Sunday announced that Mahendra Prasad Singh and Bashistha Narain Singh will be their candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

The two ministers, who are Members of Parliament from Bihar, will represent the party in the upcoming polls.

There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and 12 from the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress can together send two candidates to the Upper House from the state.

The BSP has 19 seats, SP 47 and the Congress six seats in the Rajya Sabha. Each candidate requires 33 votes in the house to win. (ANI)