Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress bagged four seats and the Congress one in the Rajya Sabha polls from West Bengal on Friday.

All four Trinamool candidates -- sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and first time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen -- emerged victorious in the vote count.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, supported by the Trinamool, also won.

CPI-M candidate Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, lost.