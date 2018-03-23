RS polls: Voted for BJP, says BSP MLA Anil Singh

[India], Mar. 23 (ANI): Amid the ongoing voting for 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Anil Singh said he has voted for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I have voted for BJP, I do not know about the rest," Singh told ANI on Friday.

Voting for the 25 Rajya Sabha seats began today across five states: Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

For the 58 Rajya Sabha seats to be filled, 33 candidates from 10 states were declared elected unopposed on March 15.

Earlier in the day, UP Minister O.P. Rajbhar confirmed Vijay Mishra (Nishad Party MLA) and Anil Singh's (BSP MLA) support for BJP. He also said that they were present for yesterday's meeting of BJP and its allies. BJP is expected to take its current tally of 58 to 69 MPs in the 245-strong upper house. Counting of ballots will be taken up at 5 pm, an hour after the end of voting. (ANI)